Made of hardened, laminated steel, and based on the design for police-issue manacles, the bike cuff is all kinds of wonderful. You can lock up to three bikes at the same time, and the ring is big enough to secure to signposts to deter would-be tea-leaves. The heat-treated lock is pick-proof and there's a hardened pivot link, which means no busting your bike using leverage. There is, however, one downside to the cuffs: price. Expect to pay US$158.50 for them. [Firebox]