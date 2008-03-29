Big Pussy Beats The Shit Out of a Printer in the Name of Low Ink Prices

In a new spot for Kodak EasyShare printers, Vincent "Big Pussy" Pastore takes a cheap HP out to the docks and yells at it for conning him into buying high-priced ink, before giving it a beating-and-a-half, Office Space style. After sending the printer off to sleep with the fishes, he welcomes the new EasyShare to the family. It's a shame seeing the commercialisation of all the goombahs since the Sopranos ended, but at least this one is filmed with some dignity; if I were Paulie Walnuts, I'd be looking for whoever put me up to that terrible Denny's ad and introduce their kneecaps to my baseball bat. [Kodak]