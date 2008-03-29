Big Pussy Beats The Shit Out of a Printer in the Name of Low Ink Prices

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

In a new spot for Kodak EasyShare printers, Vincent "Big Pussy" Pastore takes a cheap HP out to the docks and yells at it for conning him into buying high-priced ink, before giving it a beating-and-a-half, Office Space style. After sending the printer off to sleep with the fishes, he welcomes the new EasyShare to the family. It's a shame seeing the commercialisation of all the goombahs since the Sopranos ended, but at least this one is filmed with some dignity; if I were Paulie Walnuts, I'd be looking for whoever put me up to that terrible Denny's ad and introduce their kneecaps to my baseball bat. [Kodak]

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

