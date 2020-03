The thing I actually miss most about living in Japan is the food (except their horribly disgusting take on Italian, the only really bad eats there). I think it's one of the few places that they they even try to make the lunches super-cute (check out mini-Bashcraft's Pokemon bento @ Kotaku). But just like the actual non-tasty plastic version you play games on, the sign on this bento box Nintendo DS made out of rice says it's sold out. Sad. [Alafista via DVICE]