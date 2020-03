People who want big screen space without having to buy a wide desk to support it can take a look at this BenQ V2400W, which is the world's slimmest 24-inch widescreen monitor. It's apparently more than 21% slimmer than the next slimmest monitor at 2.44 inches, and has a 4000:1 Dynamic Contrast Ratio and 1080p HD support. Two and a half inches. Thinner than most of the stuff we've got dangling around. [Far East Gizmos]