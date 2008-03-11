Belkin's Mashup Surge Protector and USB Charger is Perfect, Tiny

I was desperate for a product just like Belkin's mini surge protector and USB charger combo yesterday, as I struggled behind my desk with the nest of wires, power bricks and surge protection to find my phone charger. Taking the small-is-neat approach, Belkin looks to have tackled their Dual USB Power Adapter and Monster Power Outlets to Go and made them one handy package. Sure, it won't change the world, but it's a nifty product that might tidy your home up a bit. If only it came with Euro-shaped sockets, I find myself thinking. Out soon for US$25. [Belkin and CNET crave]