Behold the "Access," Samsung's First Mobile TV Phone With AT&T

In the US, Samsung and AT&T have officially announced the arrival of the "Access"—Samsung's first device to support AT&T Mobile TV. The phone features a 2.3-inch landscape display, dual-band 3G and quad-band GSM, one-touch access to AT&T Mobile TV, Video Share, AT&T Mobile Music, Bluetooth, a microSD slot and a 1.3 megapixel camera with video. Pricing has not been announced, but you will be able to get your hands on one starting this May. Press release after the jump.

DALLAS, March 27, 2007 — Samsung Telecommunications America (Samsung) today announced the exclusive availability of the Samsung Access™, Samsung's first device to support AT&T Mobile TV, a mobile television service featuring high-quality programming.

The sophisticated and sleek Access is a bar-style phone with a slick black finish and large, crisp and clear 2.3" landscape display comparable to DVD quality, ideal for viewing multimedia content, and exceptional television reception without the need for external antenna. AT&T Mobile TV is easily accessible to users with a one-touch button which brings them directly to full-length television content and sporting events from top networks, including programming from leading entertainment brands CBS Mobile, Comedy Central, ESPN Mobile TV, FOX Mobile, MTV, NBC 2GO, NBC News2Go and Nickelodeon. AT&T Mobile TV will also feature two exclusive channels, which will be announced soon.

The Access is a robust multimedia device and includes features such as Video Share™ AT&T Mobile Music, stereo Bluetooth ® technology, external stereo speakers, external memory microSD™ card slot and 1.3 megapixel camera with video record. With advanced messaging options such as multimedia messaging, instant messaging and mobile e-mail, the Access is a powerful communication device.

The Access also features dual-band 3G connectivity and quad-band GSM technology, which allows AT&T customers to make calls in more than 200 countries and download data in more than 145.

The Access will be available through select AT&T retail locations or athttp://www.att.com/wireless beginning in May 2008. To learn more about AT&T's other mobile entertainment offerings, visit www.wireless.att.com/entertainment .