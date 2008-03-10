Bedup Saves Space by Storing Your Bed in the Ceiling

Useful for Austin Powers wannabes living in tiny apartments is the BedUp: a bed that retracts into the ceiling. Saving you up to 30 square feet, the bed slides up when you're not using it and can even have lighting integrated into its underside— so much more 21st Century than the flip-up closet Murphy beds.

Those Murphy beds were loved by cartoon and vintage comedy makers, though we reckon BedUp has good comedy potential if it zipped down unexpectedly during the daytime. Customisable for size and color, it even lowers to a selectable height so that there's room for furniture underneath. From French designers Décadrages, its convenience will cost you: available from US$4,300 upwards. [Bedup via Treehugger]