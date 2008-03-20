How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Beautiful Times Clock: Because Ugly Times are Uncivilized

I think most will agree that Yassir Ballemans "Beautiful Times" clock is, in fact, beautiful. To be quite honest, that would have been enough. However, Ballmans took it a ridiculous step further by programing the clock to only display the times that he finds attractive.

According to the project page, "the categories are mirroring (22:55), repeating (7:07), up- or countdown (12:34 or 5:43) and turning around (6:09)"—whatever that means. Basically, this functionality renders it useless as an actual clock, but makes it a somewhat interesting piece of art. Too bad...there would probably have been some money in producing a working version. [VVork via DVICE]

