Billy Chasen, the artist who encased a still-working, exploded iPod in resin, put a new piece up at the American Heart Association's 2008 Heart of New York Gala at the classy Waldorf Astoria hotel in NYC. Watch as a heart sprays blood all over the inside of a glass cube! Be made curious by the strange juxtaposition of such a gruesome piece with old people in tuxedos! Get distracted by something else due to your short attention span! [Billy Chasen via NotCot]