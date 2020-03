In the future we'll probably play music with our minds, but for now the Beamz Laser Music System uses a series of six lasers which you can break with your hands to play instruments like guitars, violin and (YES!) even a cowbell. There are also 30 preloaded songs and musical genres that can play alongside your flapping arms as background tracks. Add some speakers and you'll be ready to rock like Jean Michel Jarre when Beamz goes on sale on April 15. [The Sharper Image via Geek Alerts]