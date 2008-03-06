The Dutch have some bizarre taste in desktop speakers. Case in point, this Bbudd Speaker System. Your "little dead desktop buddy" here is a passive or non-amplified speaker—which makes sense considering that you are blasting tunes out of the feet of his lifeless corpse. He will run you about €24,95 ($40 AUD), so there should be some money left over to pick up one of these to complete your desktop theme. [Kado-Fix via Technabob]
Bbudd Speaker System: Looks Like a Bondage Fetish Gone Horribly Wrong
Trending Stories Right Now
Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit
One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.
The Truth About Bioplastic
If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.