Bbudd Speaker System: Looks Like a Bondage Fetish Gone Horribly Wrong

The Dutch have some bizarre taste in desktop speakers. Case in point, this Bbudd Speaker System. Your "little dead desktop buddy" here is a passive or non-amplified speaker—which makes sense considering that you are blasting tunes out of the feet of his lifeless corpse. He will run you about €24,95 ($40 AUD), so there should be some money left over to pick up one of these to complete your desktop theme. [Kado-Fix via Technabob]