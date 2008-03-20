'Batphones' Would be Huge Technological Advances if This Was the 1800s

If you've got hearing problems and a small, subtle hearing aid just won't cut it, let me introduce you to a much more ridiculous solution: Batphones. These things wrap around your head and amplify sound coming at you from the front while making you look completely insane at the same time. The best part? These things are only designed for people with "slight difficulty hearing," which means they don't really work all that well. So if you want to solve a small problem with a solution that creates even bigger problems, step right up and get some Batphones. [Yanko Design]