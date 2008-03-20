How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

'Batphones' Would be Huge Technological Advances if This Was the 1800s

If you've got hearing problems and a small, subtle hearing aid just won't cut it, let me introduce you to a much more ridiculous solution: Batphones. These things wrap around your head and amplify sound coming at you from the front while making you look completely insane at the same time. The best part? These things are only designed for people with "slight difficulty hearing," which means they don't really work all that well. So if you want to solve a small problem with a solution that creates even bigger problems, step right up and get some Batphones. [Yanko Design]

Trending Stories Right Now

guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles