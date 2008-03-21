Balancing Your Books Gets Real With the Scales Bookshelf

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

We've shown you staircase bookshelves, elasticated ones, bookchair ones and now there's this balancing design. There must be something about the form-meets-function nature of a bookshelf that means designers just can't resist them. In this case, "form" gets an added twist with the addition of a pivot and some sliding weights. So you can have a cookily tilted shelf, or slide the weights around to compensate for an unbalanced library: "Maintain the Balance of Your Knowledge" as designer Denis Oh puts it. Weird concept, but interesting. [Yanko design]

