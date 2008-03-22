Backyards Scream "Classy!" With StereoStone Birdbath Fountain Speaker

Sorry, but I just can't believe anyone's going to buy this. Not only does it just look ridiculous, with its faux stone carving topped with a leafy pineapple, and its two submerged halogen lights. (Why not four lights, or a whole ring of them? I mean, if you're going cheesy, go all the way.) On the good side, it does contain a hidden 8-inch 250-watt stereo speaker system, and can plug directly into a standard 120V wall unit. But still, it's not worth it at any price, especially not US$600. Yes, I said $600. [Electronic House via Ubergizmo]