How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Backpack House: Plummet To Your Death in Style

I suppose it goes without saying, but the "Backpack House" concept is probably the most ill conceived design idea ever. Basically, the idea is that the square footage of an apartment can be increased by hanging a 2-ton add on from the roof or the facade of a building. That means that users would have to crawl through their windows to enter a room that hangs precariously over the street below. Fortunately, the idea was intended as a work of art—not an actual means of increasing living space. Let's just hope it stays that way. [Convertible City via Freshome]

backpack-house-3backpack-house-2backpack-house-4

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles