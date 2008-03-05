Backpack House: Plummet To Your Death in Style

I suppose it goes without saying, but the "Backpack House" concept is probably the most ill conceived design idea ever. Basically, the idea is that the square footage of an apartment can be increased by hanging a 2-ton add on from the roof or the facade of a building. That means that users would have to crawl through their windows to enter a room that hangs precariously over the street below. Fortunately, the idea was intended as a work of art—not an actual means of increasing living space. Let's just hope it stays that way. [Convertible City via Freshome]