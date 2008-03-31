How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Azimuth Mr.Roboto Watch

If you're looking to drop a few Gs on a watch, may we recommend an alternative to Rolex or Tag Heuer? How about the Mr. Roboto Watch by Azimuth? While not plated in gold, it does capture the gloriously retro style of 1950s tin robot toys. Constructed from steel (otherwise known as "fuck you, gold"), the timepiece features automatic winding and up to 50M of waterproof fun. For a shot of its inspiration robot, hit the jump.

The Mr. Roboto Watch will sell for US$4,800 when it's released this September. [watchismo via gizmowatch] [image\]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles