Azimuth Mr.Roboto Watch

If you're looking to drop a few Gs on a watch, may we recommend an alternative to Rolex or Tag Heuer? How about the Mr. Roboto Watch by Azimuth? While not plated in gold, it does capture the gloriously retro style of 1950s tin robot toys. Constructed from steel (otherwise known as "fuck you, gold"), the timepiece features automatic winding and up to 50M of waterproof fun. For a shot of its inspiration robot, hit the jump.

The Mr. Roboto Watch will sell for US$4,800 when it's released this September. [watchismo via gizmowatch] [image\]