AT&T Offering Refurbished iPhones at Knockdown Prices?

The chaps at BGR have received a leaked AT&T memo, which states the company will be offering refurbished iPhones for the lowly price of US$199 (4GB) and US$249 (8GB.) The refurbished iPhones will be made available with new contracts only, and are bound to sell as quickly as heavily discounted iPhones. Jump for the AT&T memo.

AU: I guess this could be good news for Australians looking for a cheap iPhone deal on ebay?

March 1, 2008 Refurbished iPhones at COR Stores. For a limited time, select COR stores in the New England Market will offer refurbished iPhones (both 4GB and 8GB) for a special price. These devices are good as new and give customers the opportunity to experience the revolutionary iPhone with big savings. New activations only, upgrades with Manager approval. Refurbished iPhones will only be available to purchase in select COR stores across the Northeast Region and will be available while supplies last. Please reach out to customers that have recently purchased an iPhone to see if they are interested in activating an additional iPhone at a discounted equipment cost. Please note no in-store sales materials should be created. This is to be sold as a closing tool only. Product is available while supplies last from initial shipment. Failure to follow this communication will result in a Code of Business Conduct violation

Also; 4GB, anyone? [BGR]