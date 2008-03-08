Asus MS71 Is a Wireless Mouse and a USB Thumb Drive

What do hardware engineers talk about when they're drunk? Merging two distinct gadgets into one gadget, as evidenced by this Asus MS71 mouse/storage device. It's a wireless laser mouse, but at the same time it's a USB thumb drive. The marriage of the two may sound good on paper—if you don't think about it for more than five seconds—but the actual execution gets you either something that's way too cramped to use comfortably as a mouse, or way too big to shove comfortably into a USB port. How about a Webcam/USB thumb drive next? Maybe we need to be more drunk to come up with these things. [Newlaunches]