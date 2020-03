The Asus Eee PC 900 is out of the cat's FCC's bag. No WiMax, GPS or touchscreen, and the specs are otherwise what we've heard. But here's the biggie: The manual reveals it's got a MacBook Air/Pro style multi-touch trackpad, with two-finger pinch zooming, and two finger scrolling. Check it out, along with the guts and a bunch of spec gobbledygook at the FCC. [FCC]