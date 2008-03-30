How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Asus Eee Desktop PC EP20 Images Leaked

We brought you news about the Eee Desktop PC EP20 a little while back, but it looks like the chaps at Hot Hardware have managed to get hold of some shots of the final, production line models. Unfortunately, they aren't willing to cite their source, but they are willing to say that the images "are indeed shots of an Asus Eee PC Desktop product that should be arriving to market some time in the next quarter or so." From what we have previously seen, the EP20 isn't quite as small as a Mac Mini, but we're still liking the design. The bubbly pattern on the side of the white edition just makes us all fizzy with excitement. We can't wait. [Hot Hardware]

Trending Stories Right Now

guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles