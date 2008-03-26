ASUS EAH3850 Trinity Prototype Video Card Goes Triple Penetration With Three Cores

What the crap? As if shoving two GPUs onto a single card wasn't enough to play contemporary games at a decent frame rate, Asus has just made an EAH3850 Trinity, a tri-core card with its own connected water-based cooling system. When you break it down, it's three RV670 cores in one card, generating output for four DVI ports allowing you to power four monitors (or one gigantic one at insane-o resolution).

Two cores in back and one in front make up the construction, which runs so hot that it comes with heatsinks, heat pipes and a water block that fits into two 5.25-inch slots. How many Xbox 360s, PS3s and Wiis could you buy for the price of one of these? [Nordic Hardware]