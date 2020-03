Art Lebedev and his Lebedevites are hard at work designing a followup to the Optimus Mini 3, a smaller, three-buttoned version of the Maximus keyboard we saw at CES. Here's what they're thinking: wireless, possibly Bluetooth, maybe AC-powered. People use this to control Powerpoint presentations (good idea, you can see what's coming up before others do) and would like to have it not tethered to the computer. No actual renders of prototypes yet, but Art says they're coming soon. [Optimus Blog]