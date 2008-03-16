Armari eXtreme Concept Prototype is Liquid Nitrogen Cooled PC Beast

Armari's eXtreme Concept Prototype (XCP) super computer is made of some 100 uniquely designed parts, is either cooled by liquid nitrogen, liquid flurocarbon immersion or thermoelectric cooling and phase change, depending on the model's configuration and has the ability to run 24/7 without needing to shutdown. The XCP will happily function through a temperature range of -110°C to 90°C and being built on Intel's Skulltrail platform, the XCP happily packs quite some power under its Lost in Space-esque hood.

Currently, the XCP is at concept stage, but the final production model is expected to house two quad-core CPUs (3.2GHz) on a motherboard that supports four graphics cards. Nice. We understand that the uber geeks among us are probably sweating profusely in eager anticipation of the XCP. Well, you can stop now, as an expected price tag of US$20,000 says this will remain a thing of geek utopia. Yes, elf sex remains therein, too. Sorry. [HEXUS]