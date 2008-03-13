How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Archos 606 is their First 3G-Equipped PMP

This seems to be a France-only deal, but Archos's upcoming 606 looks like their first 3G data-equipped player to be available anywhere in the world. The player looks around the same size as the already-released 605, but is completely black, has a 30GB hard drive, and certain pricing details that are only relevant for France. In any case, if Archos can get a deal like this going in France, it bodes well for PMP fans who are looking forward to a cell-connected player to download audio and video with elsewhere in the world as well. Especially if it has support for movie/music rentals. [Archos Lounge]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles