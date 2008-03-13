Archos 606 is their First 3G-Equipped PMP

This seems to be a France-only deal, but Archos's upcoming 606 looks like their first 3G data-equipped player to be available anywhere in the world. The player looks around the same size as the already-released 605, but is completely black, has a 30GB hard drive, and certain pricing details that are only relevant for France. In any case, if Archos can get a deal like this going in France, it bodes well for PMP fans who are looking forward to a cell-connected player to download audio and video with elsewhere in the world as well. Especially if it has support for movie/music rentals. [Archos Lounge]