AquaClimb Poolside Climbing Walls: The Next Best Thing To Everest

It may not be as challenging as climbing some of the great peaks of the Himalayas, but the AquaClimb is a hell of a lot warmer and safer than a mountain—plus it offers up a great upper body / core workout. The fiberglass panels include hand-sculpted rock features and the ability to be rotated 90 degrees or even reconfigured to customise the level of difficulty. There is even a a non-slip, textured surface, interchangeable handholds and a 10 degree angled design to ensure saftey. I just wouldn't be following right behind that kid in the red trunks if you want to survive. Available for a whopping US$8,000. [Hammacher Schlemmer and AquaClimb via BornRich]