How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

AquaClimb Poolside Climbing Walls: The Next Best Thing To Everest

It may not be as challenging as climbing some of the great peaks of the Himalayas, but the AquaClimb is a hell of a lot warmer and safer than a mountain—plus it offers up a great upper body / core workout. The fiberglass panels include hand-sculpted rock features and the ability to be rotated 90 degrees or even reconfigured to customise the level of difficulty. There is even a a non-slip, textured surface, interchangeable handholds and a 10 degree angled design to ensure saftey. I just wouldn't be following right behind that kid in the red trunks if you want to survive. Available for a whopping US$8,000. [Hammacher Schlemmer and AquaClimb via BornRich]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles