Apple to Open up to Three Australian Stores

applestore_5thave3.jpgApple has plans to open three Apple Stores in Australia this year. Previously, only the three-story outlet in Sydney's CBD was confirmed, but it has now been revealed by job ads on the Apple Web site that Sydney's Chatswood and Melbourne's Chadstone will also have stores.  

The locations of the Chatswood and Chadstone stores are not confirmed, but it's expected that they will open in the shopping centres of each of those suburbs. The Sydney store is located on the corner of George and King Street in the CBD, and is likely to open its doors in June.

