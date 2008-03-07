Apple to Allow VoIP Over Wi-Fi

If someone develops a VoIP program for the iPhone, Apple will only prevent it from making calls over a cell network to protect poor little AT&T. If you're in a Wi-Fi hotspot, however, go nuts. This opens up a pretty big door for developers to make some sweet programs that'll save you quite a few cell minutes. Basically, it'll allow all iPhone users to have what T Mobile offers with its @Home program but without the monthly fee, at least as soon as someone writes the program. This is gonna be huge. [live.gizmodo.com]