Apple Sued for Time Machine Patent Infringement

Another day, another patent lawsuit for Apple. This time they're being sued by the firm Mirror Worlds. The patents at issue deal with a "document stream operating system," which means files are stored in a chronologically ordered stream, and whoa, are archived automatically. Sounds like Time Machine, even though the suit doesn't name Time Machine explicitly. In fact the whole suit's rather vague, except they say that Apple knew about their patents back in 2001. But like most patent suits, this one will probably go quietly into the night. [Ars, USPTO]