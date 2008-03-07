Apple Hops Aboard Enterprise: Push Email and Calendars, Activesync and Exchange Support

All the hand-wringing about whether or not the iPhone's suitable for corporate environments is basically being put to rest. It's getting everything a proper drone phone needs: push email, push calendar, push contacts, global address list, Cisco VPN, certificates and identities, WPA2/ 802.1x, security policies, device configuration and Remote Wipe. Plus, the biggie: Exchange support built into the native mail, calendar and contact apps, with on/off toggles for each of them under the Exchange server tab. Nike and Disney (natch) are talking about using the iPhone's corporate ActiveSync support. Will your corporate overlords?