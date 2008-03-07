How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Apple Hops Aboard Enterprise: Push Email and Calendars, Activesync and Exchange Support

All the hand-wringing about whether or not the iPhone's suitable for corporate environments is basically being put to rest. It's getting everything a proper drone phone needs: push email, push calendar, push contacts, global address list, Cisco VPN, certificates and identities, WPA2/ 802.1x, security policies, device configuration and Remote Wipe. Plus, the biggie: Exchange support built into the native mail, calendar and contact apps, with on/off toggles for each of them under the Exchange server tab. Nike and Disney (natch) are talking about using the iPhone's corporate ActiveSync support. Will your corporate overlords?

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.
