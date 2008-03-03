Apple Floppy Drive Amp Mod is Retrofabulous

Check out this fantastic DIY project, which involves an Apple PC 5.2 Floppy Drive being modded into a fully functioning amp. I think you will agree; it looks quite amazing. The amp has four speaker terminals, face-mounted volume control, an RCA stereo jack and styling that makes us drool all over our now weakened knees. If you're willing to make the US$5.99 investment for the floppy drive, give this awesome project a shot. If we weren't so lazy/cursed with abysmal soldering skills, we certainly would. [Instructables]