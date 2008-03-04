Anti-Bacterial, Superheated Steam Cleaner Resembles Bird, Cleans to OCD Standard

This 1200-watt anti-bacterial steam cleaner cleans anything, apparently. Toilets, engine parts of 50-year-old Ferraris, tile grouting—even dirty minds come away purer than a nun's chuff* after a blast from this. Plug it in, fill the reservoir with water and anti-bacterial solution, wait three minutes and then spray away. The handheld model comes with 10 accessories (there's also another model for giving floors and carpets the once-over) and costs US$100. [Herrington Catalog via Red Ferret]
*I made that up.