Analyst Pulls 2nd-Gen iPhone OLED Display Rumour Out of Arse, We Don't Bite

Another day, another analyst making crazy predictions about Apple products that most likely aren't true. Today it's Ken Dulaney of Gartner saying the second generation iPhone will have an OLED display instead of the current LCD display. Where did Ken get this wacky idea? "'Rumours' overheard in Asia." Oh, Ken. Here's why we don't think this is true.

1) OLED in a display the size of an iPhone is expensive. EXPENSIVE.
2) OLED sucks under sunlight right now. The iPhone is awesome under sunlight. They're not going to trade in for a crappier technology.
3) Apple doesn't use unproven technology. Until lots of phones have OLED, count on Apple sticking with cheaper (and very usable) LCDs.

