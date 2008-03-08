An Exciting 3 Way...Game of Chess

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

A chess board recently unearthed in the Czech Republic takes an fresh look at the classic game by adding a third player into the action. Apparently, the game starts out like regular chess, but somewhere near the middle all hell breaks loose in an orgy of complex diagonal moves. Moreover, because their are three players, a certain amount of cooperation must take place to determine a winner.

For example, two players can gang up on the third to speed up elimination and two players must compete for the right to check mate the third. It seems complicated, but then again I suck at regular chess. For anyone with a head for the game, the basic rules are explained in the link. [Meignorant and offiizsamuraj via Neatorama]

