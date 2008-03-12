All-in-One Digital Eyepiece Camera for Hunters, Birdlovers, Spies

MINOX aims to bring "affordable digiscoping to everyone" with its new Digital Eyepiece Camera 5.0. Unlike traditional digiscoping methods of attaching a digital camera to a telescope, the 5.0 is an all-in-one solution that combines a camera, scope and eyepiece into a single device. Features include a 2.4-inch TFT screen, 40x magnification, 128MB of internal memory, SD card expansion up to 4GB, and its waterproof and shockproof. At a price of US$449 it is a hell of a lot cheaper than a good DSLR with a telephoto lens, and more convenient to use than a pieced together digiscope. [MINOX via Crave Asia]