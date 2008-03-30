Akva Sound Musical Waterbed Adds Soundtrack to the Motion of the Ocean

Waterbed manufacturer Akva wants to help you with your rhythm in the bedroom with the Akva Sound. The Sound comes with all the squishy goodness you've come to expect from a waterbed, but with the added bonus of being able to carry a tune. Using speakers located in a built-in base plate, Akva Sound can pump all sorts of crazy tunes into your body as you sleep, read or do whatever it is people do in a waterbed these days.

If that doesn't have you vaulting to the phone to place an order already, perhaps the understated Akva sales pitch will sway you: "Feel the gallop thundering through your body — sense the blast from take-off, or lose yourself in the giddying sensation of hovering with eagles in the sky. It is all just motion picture make believe, of course - but when you are lying in your waterbed with its built-in loudspeakers, you feel like Harry Potter on the Hippogriff's back." Hear that? This bed feels like mounting a Hippogriff. SOLD. [Akva Sound]