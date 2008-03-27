Adobe Photoshop Express Now Live: Free Online Photoshop for Everyone

Adobe's Photoshop Express, its free, online version of Photoshop is live right now. Targeted at everyday consumers, it's Photoshop stripped down to a pretty slick Flash 9-powered web app we got a demo of earlier today. It's super easy to crop, adjust saturation or exposure, or perform several other simple, but solid photo tweaks, like pop colour (pictured). You won't be doing any heavy lifting with it, since you can't work with layers, add text or do anything really awesome, like amazing Giz-style comic bubbles, but your mum will be able to make her pictures look better than ever.
You get 2GB of free storage in a quasi-Flickr setup, and it syncs up with Facebook, MySpace and Picasa—it pulls straight from your albums, and any saved changes show right up. Flickr syncing will happen in a couple of weeks.
One of the best features is that any change is reversible, and in any order—you can always go back to your original photo, or any step of the editing process. And because it's just a Flash 9 app, it'll run on any browser on Windows, OS X or Linux. Right now, it isn't integrated with Photoshop, like say, .Mac. But that's coming. A service aimed at pro users, with more storage, serious backup and other pro features is in the works, though it'll carry a fee. (BTW, if there's demand for more than 2GB free, they'll pony up.) Here's the whole press release, or you can just start playing with it right now. [Photoshop Express]
Press Release
Adobe Launches Photoshop Express Public Beta
Free Online Software Brings Photoshop Technology to Anyone Taking Digital Photos
SAN JOSE, Calif. — March 27, 2008 — Adobe Systems Incorporated (Nasdaq:ADBE) today announced Adobe®
Photoshop® Express public beta, a free Rich Internet Application (RIA) available to anyone who wants to store, sort and show off digital photos with eye-catching effects. During the public beta period, Adobe will solicit Photoshop Express user feedback on product features and functionality, which will continue to evolve over time. As the newest addition to the Photoshop family line, Photoshop Express has taken much of Adobe's best image editing technology and made it simple and accessible to a new online audience. Photoshop Express allows users to store up to 2 gigabytes of images online for free, make edits to their photos, and share them online in creative ways, including downloading and uploading photos from popular social networking sites like Facebook.
"Photoshop is trusted technology that has changed the visual landscape of our world. Now, Photoshop Express allows anyone who snaps a digital photo to easily achieve the high-impact results for which Adobe is known," said Doug Mack, vice president of Consumer and Hosted Solutions at Adobe. "Photoshop Express is a convenient, single destination where you can store, edit and share photos whether you're at home, school or on the road."
Simple, Fun and Accessible
With Photoshop Express, digital photos can be uploaded and sorted anytime, edited non-destructively to always preserve the original image, and shared from anywhere, on any Web browser. In a few easy clicks, Photoshop Express empowers anyone to make standard edits, such as removing blemishes and red-eye, converting to black and white, cropping and resizing, and much more.
No experience is required to add special effects that will impress friends and family. In keeping with its one-click
approach, Photoshop Express offers tricks like Pop Colour which selects an object in an image, mutes the background colour of the photo and allows the user to swap the object's colour so it jumps off the page. Sketch effects help photos look like drawings and the Distort feature allows you to distort facial features or objects within the images for a comical or artistic effect. Even users with limited photo editing knowledge can simply select what looks best from a line-up of sample photos with visual hints showing different variations of the added effect.
Photoshop Express offers a variety of creative sharing options, including uploading and showing off photos and
slideshows in your own online "Gallery" hosted by Adobe, or conveniently embedding or linking photos to social
networking sites and personal blogs without having to leave the application. Slideshows never looked better with
animation that makes photos float and fly across the screen, allowing for viewer interactivity and unique presentation styles.
Adobe Photoshop Family
Adobe Photoshop CS3 and Photoshop CS3 Extended are at the heart of the Photoshop family, joined by solutions for users at every level who want to bring out the best in their digital images. Photoshop Lightroom™ addresses the workflow needs of professional and serious amateur photographers. Photoshop Elements provides exciting tools and sharing options for photo hobbyists.
Photoshop Express is the latest step Adobe is taking to leverage the advanced technology that underpins its awardwinning creative products and deliver it to new online communities. In early 2007, Adobe also announced the availability of Adobe® Premiere® Express, an online video editing and mash-up tool on partner sites such as MTV and Photobucket. Adobe Premiere Express leverages the functionality found in Premiere Elements, a fully-featured desktop video editing program.
Free and Available Now
Adobe Photoshop Express beta is available now for free via any Web browser at http://www.photoshop.com/express. Photoshop Express was created with Flex, Adobe's free, open source framework for building RIAs. Flex applications provide a consistent, rich user experience across operating systems and all major browsers, including Firefox, Internet Explorer, Safari and others. An Internet connection and an up-to-date Flash® Player 9 are all that are required to experience Adobe Photoshop Express. In its early phases, Photoshop Express is available to US residents-only in English.
Users may experience slow performance if accessed outside of the US. Future plans include availability in other
languages and countries.