Sometimes simple is best: the ABC3D pop-up book is just wonderfully captivating, and does exactly what it says on its transforming cover. You may think more "coffee table, guest amusement" than "give to kids" but it's only US$19.95, so why not let the little tykes appreciate its good design too? By Marion Bataille, due out October 14th. [Amazon via Geek Dad]
ABC3D: The Alphabet as Gorgeous Pop-Up Book
