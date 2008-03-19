A Go-Kart That Makes KITT Look Like Crap

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Well, it may not actually compare with KITT, but get a load of this go-kart-inspired concept from Florian Dobe. It sports tiny 10-inch rims and seats that can fold into the body to create a sculptural look when not in use. Given the fact that no performance specs exist, it appears that the main focus of the designer was aesthetics. Not that it matters though—there is little chance that this design will see the light of day as an actual product. And even if it did exist, where could you drive it? Seriously, a grocery cart rolling into the side of the vehicle in a parking lot could turn into a fatal accident. [Yanko Design]

go-kart-concept-2go-cart-concept-3go-kart-concept-4

