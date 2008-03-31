Breakfast Wrap: Best of the Weekend

I'm back! And I miss Fiji. Who wouldn't with a view like that? Here's the best of the weekend:

Warner Music Pushes for Mandatory Music Tax on Your Internet Bill

Greedy f*&king bastards

Pube Grooming Kit makes Your Muff Best in Show

Who comes up with this stuff? Or worse... who actually buys it?

Man Uses Gun to Blow Hole in Wall for Satellite Dish, Kills Wife by Accident

Only in America

Aquaclimb Poolside Climbing Walls: The next best thing to Everest

Actually better, because there's no chance of frostbite

Darth Vader Kicks Jedi Master's Arse with a crutch

He obviously underestimated the power of the dark side