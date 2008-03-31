Breakfast Wrap: Best of the Weekend

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

fiji.jpg

I'm back! And I miss Fiji. Who wouldn't with a view like that? Here's the best of the weekend:

Warner Music Pushes for Mandatory Music Tax on Your Internet Bill
Greedy f*&king bastards

Pube Grooming Kit makes Your Muff Best in Show
Who comes up with this stuff? Or worse... who actually buys it?

Man Uses Gun to Blow Hole in Wall for Satellite Dish, Kills Wife by Accident
Only in America

Aquaclimb Poolside Climbing Walls: The next best thing to Everest
Actually better, because there's no chance of frostbite

Darth Vader Kicks Jedi Master's Arse with a crutch
He obviously underestimated the power of the dark side

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.

