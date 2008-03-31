Breakfast Wrap: Best of the Weekend

I'm back! And I miss Fiji. Who wouldn't with a view like that? Here's the best of the weekend:
Warner Music Pushes for Mandatory Music Tax on Your Internet Bill
Pube Grooming Kit makes Your Muff Best in Show
Man Uses Gun to Blow Hole in Wall for Satellite Dish, Kills Wife by Accident
Aquaclimb Poolside Climbing Walls: The next best thing to Everest
Darth Vader Kicks Jedi Master's Arse with a crutch
Greedy f*&king bastards
Who comes up with this stuff? Or worse... who actually buys it?
Only in America
Actually better, because there's no chance of frostbite
He obviously underestimated the power of the dark side