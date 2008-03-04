I've heard of 2 port USB car chargers but a 4 port charger? That's two more gadgets baby! Indeed, it makes complete sense to pick one of these up given the fact that many of our favourite gadgets can be charged via USB these days. And you really can't go wrong for only US$12. [gadget4all via Ubergizmo]
4-Port USB Car Charger Has Your Gadgets Covered
Trending Stories Right Now
The Truth About Bioplastic
If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt
Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.