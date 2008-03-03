3M on Verge of Releasing Mini Mobile Projector, Possible US$300-US$400 Price Tag

The race to release the world's first mobile projector continues to heat up with the word that 3M has found a "leading consumer electronics company" to help get its product out the door. It appears that the product in question is the same half-inch think LED illuminated projection engine that 3M was shopping around back in January.

3M vows not to release the identity of the partner company, but if things move forward as planned, 3M could snatch the "first to market" spot from the likes of companies like Texas Instruments and Microvision. Estimates put the price point of the device at around US$300-US$400 at launch with prices falling to US$150 in five years. [West Central Tribune via About Projectors]