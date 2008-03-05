US$25,000 ITC One Theater in a Box Fills the Naked Void With Blu-ray

When we last saw the $25,000 all-singing, all-dancing ITC One, the one component it mysteriously lacked was a Blu-ray player, throwing in its lot with an Xbox 360 HD DVD setup. Stepping to the times, it's been updated to support our new optical overlords with a standalone Blu-ray drive. It's a little bizarre they didn't go with a PS3—it's the most futureproof Blu-ray player on the market since it'll support the 2.0 spec that most won't, plus hello, games. But if you were opening your wallet before that sentence, it's not like it matters to you anyway. [Crave via Kotaku]