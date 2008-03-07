US$100,000 Shower Makes Sure Your Most Valuable Body Parts are Clean

This right here is a $100,000 shower. It costs way more than your shower. What do you get for such a ridiculous price? How about 18 showerheads? Judging by the photo, most of them are all around you, but one powerful showerhead looks to be a, well, undercarriage cleaner, just in case you like having a fire hose shot at your taint in the morning. It's all computer controlled and has fancy temperature zones and such, but you know what you're really paying for: the cleanest taint in all the land. Hit the jump to see the most pertinent video I could find on how this could benefit you in the future.



[Product Page via BornRich]