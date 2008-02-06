zzzPhone Custom-Builds Your Mobile To Order

Why should you be able to custom-build your Dell or HP computer but not a mobile phone? That's exactly the problem this this zzzPhone is going to solve, by way of them having a factory in China that will custom-create a phone especially for you.

Although the body will look exactly like the phone shown here, the internals are up for debate; GPS, 7-megapixel camera, 4GB internal memory, stereo speakers and Windows Mobile (or equivalent) operating system aren't out of the question. It even has two SIM card slots so you can keep your work and play in the same phone. Prices are variable, obviously, but they start at a quite reasonable US$149 for a 3-megapixel version with Windows Mobile and a 3-inch VGA display. [zzzphone via Computerworld]