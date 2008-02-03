Zune 8GB Gets $20 Price Cut, Now $179.99 at Major Retailers

The 8GB Zune seems to have received a no-fuss US$20 price cut. The reduction has not taken effect across the board, but we've managed to track the US$179.99 8GB Zune to Amazon, Best Buy, Circuit City and Buy.com, all without any official word. Buy.com are only currently offering the black 8GB Zune at the knocked down price point, but we expect their systems may not have been updated just yet. Either way, you can now get your mitts on an 8GB Zune for US$179.99 from a string of the major retailers, which means the 4GB player costs US$30 less for half the capacity. More price cutting on the horizon? It would make sense.

AU: I would have thought a better option to increase sales would be to actually make the product available outside the US. But that's just me. Not a bad deal if you can find an online retailer who'll ship internationally though.

