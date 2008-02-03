Zune 8GB Gets $20 Price Cut, Now $179.99 at Major Retailers

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Zune8GB%20GI.jpgThe 8GB Zune seems to have received a no-fuss US$20 price cut. The reduction has not taken effect across the board, but we've managed to track the US$179.99 8GB Zune to Amazon, Best Buy, Circuit City and Buy.com, all without any official word. Buy.com are only currently offering the black 8GB Zune at the knocked down price point, but we expect their systems may not have been updated just yet. Either way, you can now get your mitts on an 8GB Zune for US$179.99 from a string of the major retailers, which means the 4GB player costs US$30 less for half the capacity. More price cutting on the horizon? It would make sense.

AU: I would have thought a better option to increase sales would be to actually make the product available outside the US. But that's just me. Not a bad deal if you can find an online retailer who'll ship internationally though.

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
