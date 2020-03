You know, if your grandma is old and senile enough that you need a twice-daily email letting you know when she last used which appliances and for how long, it might be time to stick her in a home. But Zojirushi has developed a new system that does just that, so you have the peace of mind she hasn't burned down the house you stand to inherit by leaving the toaster on for too long. 'Cause if you really cared, you'd just call. [Trends in Japan]