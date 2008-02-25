Zero-G Defy Xtreme Stealth Watch Had Better Get You Noticed

The Zero-G Defy Xtreme Stealth by elite watchmaker Zenith is one of the most lust-worthy timepieces we've seen in recent history. Modelled after the famous Stealth Bomber, this blackened titanium watch (utilising a PVD coating process) is specially crafted to keep time without extreme gravity throwing off your appointments. Featuring a titanium strap with Kevlar inserts, hop out of your matching stealth jet, go for a dive down to 1,000 feet and stop a bullet with your wrist—all for what looks to be an increasingly reasonable US$500,000. [zenith via coolhunting]