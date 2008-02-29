Yo-Yo Vacuum Cleaner Let You Clean While Walking the Dog

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

There's not a lot of information about the Ex-Pò concept Vacuum Cleaner from Italian designer Alice Rosignoli, other than the fact that it looks a bit like a Yo-Yo and would come in a range of bright colours.

It's designed so that all of the accessories can be stored within the vacuum's compact body, and the shape and colouring is so out there that you don't have to hide it away in a cupboard when you're not using it.

It's only a concept, and my guess is that it's likely to stay that way – my guess is that it's probably just a little too revolutionary for most vacuum cleaner aficionados.

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
