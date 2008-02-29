Yo-Yo Vacuum Cleaner Let You Clean While Walking the Dog

There's not a lot of information about the Ex-Pò concept Vacuum Cleaner from Italian designer Alice Rosignoli, other than the fact that it looks a bit like a Yo-Yo and would come in a range of bright colours.

It's designed so that all of the accessories can be stored within the vacuum's compact body, and the shape and colouring is so out there that you don't have to hide it away in a cupboard when you're not using it.

It's only a concept, and my guess is that it's likely to stay that way – my guess is that it's probably just a little too revolutionary for most vacuum cleaner aficionados.

