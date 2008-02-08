You Don't Have to Extend Your AT&T Contract to Upgrade Your iPhone

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Benny Goldman: "I wonder how many jerkoffs went out and bought the new [16GB iPhone]even though they already owned the old one." Apparently, a fair number of people, who I don't think would appreciate being called jerkoffs, Benny. But that's how some AT&T reps treated them according to our vigilant brother site's spy network, making a bunch of people extend their AT&T contracts with brand new ones. But that's not how it's supposed to go down.

The official word we got from AT&T via email is that while you do have to sign a new contract because of the iPhone activation process, your new contract should be automatically backdated to the start of the original one, so "bottom line...you don't have to extend your iPhone contract if you upgrade to the 16 GB phone." Obvious follow-up: What's the policy going to be with the 3G iPhone? Update: We did ask that obvious follow-up, but all they could say was that they can't "speculate on future plans."

You shouldn't get your hopes up for a repeat though—they're considering the 16GB phone an upgrade, but iPhone 2 will probably be considered a wholly new and different device, requiring a wholly new and different 2-year contract. [AT&T]

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
