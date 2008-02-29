Yamaha's 63 Series Home Theatre Receivers iPod- and Bluetooth-Compatible

Yamaha has brought out its 63 Series, five receivers for Home Theatre setups ranging in price from the US$229 RX-V363 to the RX-V863, which costs just under a grand. All of them (the other three are the RX-V463, the RX-V563 and the RX-V663) are iPod- and Bluetooth-compatible, and some of them have on-screen menu display, subwoofer inputs and Yamaha's YPAO automatic speaker setup. Full specs and prices are below the gallery.

RX-V363BL 5.1-CHANNEL DIGITAL HOME THEATER RECEIVER

4 SCENE buttons offering greater operating ease (with 13 preset SCENE templates)

iPod compatibility

Bluetooth (A2DP) compatibility with Yamaha Bluetooth® Wireless Audio Receiver (YBA-10)

Front panel mini jack for connecting portable audio player

9 selectable subwoofer crossover frequencies / Subwoofer phase select

Preset remote unit

Initial Volume Setting and Maximum Volume Setting

5-channel 500W powerful surround sound (100W x 5)

High dynamic power, low-impedance drive capability

192kHz/24-bit DACs used in all channels

1080p-compatible HDMI switching (2 in/1 out) including 1080p/24Hz repeat

HDTV compatible component video terminals (3 in/1 out)

Surround Realism

CINEMA DSP with 8 DSP programs

Compressed Music Enhancer to improve compressed music sources

Night Listening Enhancer (Cinema/Music) and SILENT CINEMA

Audio Delay for adjusting lip-sync

40-station preset tuning / Auto preset tuning

Front panel Video Aux input terminals

Speaker A or B selection

Subwoofer out

Preset remote unit

Cost is US$229.95

RX-V463BL 5.1-CHANNEL DIGITAL HOME THEATER RECEIVER

4 SCENE buttons offering greater operating ease (with 17 preset SCENE templates)

XM ready with XM HD Surround powered by Neural Surround

SIRIUS Satellite Radio ready

YPAO for automatic speaker setup

iPod compatibility via Yamaha Universal Dock

Bluetooth (A2DP) compatibility with Yamaha Bluetooth® Wireless Audio Receiver (YBA-10)

Front panel mini jack for connecting portable audio player

On-screen display with iPod song title display

5-channel 525W powerful surround sound (105W x 5)

Direct mode for high quality sound reproduction

Burr-Brown 192kHz/24-bit DACs used in all channels

1080p-compatible HDMI (2 in/1 out) including 1080p/24Hz repeat

HDTV compatible component video terminals (3 in/1 out)

CINEMA DSP with 8 DSP programs

Compressed Music Enhancer to improve compressed music sources

Night Listening Enhancer (Cinema/Music) and SILENT CINEMA

Other Notable Features

40-station preset tuning / Auto preset tuning

HD Audio LPCM 5.1-channel reception (up to 96kHz)

iPod song titles displayed in English and Western European languages ISO 8859-1 (Latin 1) on the front panel and on-screen display

Virtual CINEMA DSP

Audio Delay for adjusting lip-sync (0-160ms)

9 selectable subwoofer crossover frequencies

Subwoofer phase select

Dolby Digital, DTS and Dolby Pro Logic II decoding

Front panel Video Aux input with mini jack

Subwoofer out

6-channel external input

Speaker A or B selection

Preset remote unit

Cost is US$349.95

RX-V563BL 7.1-CHANNEL DIGITAL HOME THEATER RECEIVER

4 SCENE buttons offering greater operating ease (with 17 preset SCENE templates)

XM ready with XM HD Surround powered by Neural Surround

SIRIUS Satellite Radio ready

YPAO for automatic speaker setup

iPod compatibility via Yamaha Universal Dock

Bluetooth (A2DP) compatibility with Yamaha Bluetooth® Wireless Audio Receiver (YBA-10)

Front panel mini jack for connecting portable audio player

Multi zone functions including Zone 2 audio out, IR terminal and Trigger Out

On-screen display with iPod song title display

7-channel 630W powerful surround sound (90W x 7)

Direct mode for high quality sound reproduction

Burr-Brown 192kHz/24-bit DACs used in all channels

Assignable amplifiers to bi-amp connection

1080p-compatible HDMI (2 in/1 out) including 1080p/24Hz repeat

Component video upconversion with TBC

HDTV compatible component video terminals (3 in/1 out)

CINEMA DSP with 8 DSP programs

Compressed Music Enhancer to improve compressed music sources

Night Listening Enhancer (Cinema/Music) and SILENT CINEMA

Other Notable Features

40-station preset tuning / Auto preset tuning

HD Audio LPCM 7.1-channel reception (up to 96kHz)

High dynamic power, low-impedance drive capability

iPod song titles displayed in English and Western European languages ISO 8859-1 (Latin 1) on the front panel and on-screen display

Night Listening Enhancer, SILENT CINEMA and Virtual CINEMA DSP

Audio Delay for adjusting lip-sync (0-160ms)

Front panel Video Aux input terminals with mini jack

9 selectable subwoofer crossover frequencies

Subwoofer phase select

HDTV compatible component vide terminals (3 in/1 out)

Subwoofer out

8-channel or 6-channel external input

Speaker A or B selection

Preset remote unit

Cost is US$449.95

RX-V863BL 7.1-CHANNEL DIGITAL HOME THEATER RECEIVER

HD audio format support: Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Digital TrueHD, DTS-HD High Resolution Audio and DTS-HD Master Audio

7-channel 735W powerful surround sound (105W x 7)

Digital ToP-ART and High Current Amplification

Pure Direct for higher fidelity sound reproduction

Burr-Brown 192kHz/24-bit DACs used in all channels

Assignable amplifiers for bi-amp connection

Analog video (480i or 480p) upscaling to full HD 1080p

1080p-compatible HDMI (3 in/1 out)

Supports Deep Color (up to 36 bit), x.v.Color, a double speed Refresh Rates of 120Hz and 1080p/24Hz transmission, and Auto Lip-Sync compensation

Analog video to HDMI digital video upconversion and deinterlacing with TBC

4 SCENE buttons offering greater operating ease (with 19 preset SCENE templates)

HD Radio™ digital broadcast reception capability

XM ready with XM HD Surround powered by Neural Surround

SIRIUS Satellite Radio ready

Improved YPAO for automatic speaker setup

iPod compatibility via Yamaha Universal Dock

Bluetooth (A2DP) compatibility with Yamaha Bluetooth® Wireless Audio Receiver (YBA-10)

Superior multi-zone control compatibility

Su rround Realism

Fine-tuned CINEMA DSP and Adaptive DSP Level

Improved Compressed Music Enhancer

Adaptive DRC (Dynamic Range Control)

XM ready with XM HD Surround powered by Neural Surround

SIRIUS Satellite Radio ready

40-station preset tuning / Auto preset tuning

HD Audio LPCM 7.1-channel reception (up to 192kHz)

High dynamic power and Linear Damping

Low Jitter PLL Circuitry

Assignable amplifiers for bi-amp connection

Initial Volume and Maximum Volume Setting

iPod song titles displayed in English and Western European languages ISO 8859-1 (Latin 1) on the front panel and on-screen display

Improved Compressed Music Enhancer with Straight Enhancer program

Adaptive DRC (Dynamic Range Control)

SILENT CINEMA and Virtual CINEMA DSP

Preout terminals for front, center, surround and surround back, and dual mono subwoofer out

9 selectable subwoofer crossover frequencies

Subwoofer phase select

Front panel video Aux input terminals with optical digital and S-Video input terminals

8-channel or 6-channel external input

Phono input

Speaker A, B, A+B selection

Preset remote unit with illuminated buttons

Cost is US$999.95

