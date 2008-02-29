Yamaha's 63 Series Home Theatre Receivers iPod- and Bluetooth-Compatible

Yamaha has brought out its 63 Series, five receivers for Home Theatre setups ranging in price from the US$229 RX-V363 to the RX-V863, which costs just under a grand. All of them (the other three are the RX-V463, the RX-V563 and the RX-V663) are iPod- and Bluetooth-compatible, and some of them have on-screen menu display, subwoofer inputs and Yamaha's YPAO automatic speaker setup. Full specs and prices are below the gallery.
RX-V363BL 5.1-CHANNEL DIGITAL HOME THEATER RECEIVER
4 SCENE buttons offering greater operating ease (with 13 preset SCENE templates)
iPod compatibility
Bluetooth (A2DP) compatibility with Yamaha Bluetooth® Wireless Audio Receiver (YBA-10)
Front panel mini jack for connecting portable audio player
9 selectable subwoofer crossover frequencies / Subwoofer phase select
Preset remote unit
Initial Volume Setting and Maximum Volume Setting
5-channel 500W powerful surround sound (100W x 5)
High dynamic power, low-impedance drive capability
192kHz/24-bit DACs used in all channels
1080p-compatible HDMI switching (2 in/1 out) including 1080p/24Hz repeat
HDTV compatible component video terminals (3 in/1 out)
Surround Realism
CINEMA DSP with 8 DSP programs
Compressed Music Enhancer to improve compressed music sources
Night Listening Enhancer (Cinema/Music) and SILENT CINEMA
Audio Delay for adjusting lip-sync
40-station preset tuning / Auto preset tuning
Front panel Video Aux input terminals
Speaker A or B selection
Subwoofer out
Preset remote unit
Cost is US$229.95
RX-V463BL 5.1-CHANNEL DIGITAL HOME THEATER RECEIVER
4 SCENE buttons offering greater operating ease (with 17 preset SCENE templates)
XM ready with XM HD Surround powered by Neural Surround
SIRIUS Satellite Radio ready
YPAO for automatic speaker setup
iPod compatibility via Yamaha Universal Dock
Bluetooth (A2DP) compatibility with Yamaha Bluetooth® Wireless Audio Receiver (YBA-10)
Front panel mini jack for connecting portable audio player
On-screen display with iPod song title display
5-channel 525W powerful surround sound (105W x 5)
Direct mode for high quality sound reproduction
Burr-Brown 192kHz/24-bit DACs used in all channels
1080p-compatible HDMI (2 in/1 out) including 1080p/24Hz repeat
HDTV compatible component video terminals (3 in/1 out)
CINEMA DSP with 8 DSP programs
Compressed Music Enhancer to improve compressed music sources
Night Listening Enhancer (Cinema/Music) and SILENT CINEMA
Other Notable Features
40-station preset tuning / Auto preset tuning
HD Audio LPCM 5.1-channel reception (up to 96kHz)
iPod song titles displayed in English and Western European languages ISO 8859-1 (Latin 1) on the front panel and on-screen display
Virtual CINEMA DSP
Audio Delay for adjusting lip-sync (0-160ms)
9 selectable subwoofer crossover frequencies
Subwoofer phase select
Dolby Digital, DTS and Dolby Pro Logic II decoding
Front panel Video Aux input with mini jack
Subwoofer out
6-channel external input
Speaker A or B selection
Preset remote unit
Cost is US$349.95
RX-V563BL 7.1-CHANNEL DIGITAL HOME THEATER RECEIVER
4 SCENE buttons offering greater operating ease (with 17 preset SCENE templates)
XM ready with XM HD Surround powered by Neural Surround
SIRIUS Satellite Radio ready
YPAO for automatic speaker setup
iPod compatibility via Yamaha Universal Dock
Bluetooth (A2DP) compatibility with Yamaha Bluetooth® Wireless Audio Receiver (YBA-10)
Front panel mini jack for connecting portable audio player
Multi zone functions including Zone 2 audio out, IR terminal and Trigger Out
On-screen display with iPod song title display
7-channel 630W powerful surround sound (90W x 7)
Direct mode for high quality sound reproduction
Burr-Brown 192kHz/24-bit DACs used in all channels
Assignable amplifiers to bi-amp connection
1080p-compatible HDMI (2 in/1 out) including 1080p/24Hz repeat
Component video upconversion with TBC
HDTV compatible component video terminals (3 in/1 out)
CINEMA DSP with 8 DSP programs
Compressed Music Enhancer to improve compressed music sources
Night Listening Enhancer (Cinema/Music) and SILENT CINEMA
Other Notable Features
40-station preset tuning / Auto preset tuning
HD Audio LPCM 7.1-channel reception (up to 96kHz)
High dynamic power, low-impedance drive capability
iPod song titles displayed in English and Western European languages ISO 8859-1 (Latin 1) on the front panel and on-screen display
Night Listening Enhancer, SILENT CINEMA and Virtual CINEMA DSP
Audio Delay for adjusting lip-sync (0-160ms)
Front panel Video Aux input terminals with mini jack
9 selectable subwoofer crossover frequencies
Subwoofer phase select
HDTV compatible component vide terminals (3 in/1 out)
Subwoofer out
8-channel or 6-channel external input
Speaker A or B selection
Preset remote unit
Cost is US$449.95
RX-V863BL 7.1-CHANNEL DIGITAL HOME THEATER RECEIVER
HD audio format support: Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Digital TrueHD, DTS-HD High Resolution Audio and DTS-HD Master Audio
7-channel 735W powerful surround sound (105W x 7)
Digital ToP-ART and High Current Amplification
Pure Direct for higher fidelity sound reproduction
Burr-Brown 192kHz/24-bit DACs used in all channels
Assignable amplifiers for bi-amp connection
Analog video (480i or 480p) upscaling to full HD 1080p
1080p-compatible HDMI (3 in/1 out)
Supports Deep Color (up to 36 bit), x.v.Color, a double speed Refresh Rates of 120Hz and 1080p/24Hz transmission, and Auto Lip-Sync compensation
Analog video to HDMI digital video upconversion and deinterlacing with TBC
4 SCENE buttons offering greater operating ease (with 19 preset SCENE templates)
HD Radio™ digital broadcast reception capability
XM ready with XM HD Surround powered by Neural Surround
SIRIUS Satellite Radio ready
Improved YPAO for automatic speaker setup
iPod compatibility via Yamaha Universal Dock
Bluetooth (A2DP) compatibility with Yamaha Bluetooth® Wireless Audio Receiver (YBA-10)
Superior multi-zone control compatibility
Su rround Realism
Fine-tuned CINEMA DSP and Adaptive DSP Level
Improved Compressed Music Enhancer
Adaptive DRC (Dynamic Range Control)
XM ready with XM HD Surround powered by Neural Surround
SIRIUS Satellite Radio ready
40-station preset tuning / Auto preset tuning
HD Audio LPCM 7.1-channel reception (up to 192kHz)
High dynamic power and Linear Damping
Low Jitter PLL Circuitry
Assignable amplifiers for bi-amp connection
Initial Volume and Maximum Volume Setting
iPod song titles displayed in English and Western European languages ISO 8859-1 (Latin 1) on the front panel and on-screen display
Improved Compressed Music Enhancer with Straight Enhancer program
Adaptive DRC (Dynamic Range Control)
SILENT CINEMA and Virtual CINEMA DSP
Preout terminals for front, center, surround and surround back, and dual mono subwoofer out
9 selectable subwoofer crossover frequencies
Subwoofer phase select
Front panel video Aux input terminals with optical digital and S-Video input terminals
8-channel or 6-channel external input
Phono input
Speaker A, B, A+B selection
Preset remote unit with illuminated buttons
Cost is US$999.95
[Home Theater]